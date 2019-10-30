e-paper
Low power chips for AI devices

The researchers are working towards a vision of realizing resource constrained Magnetic Chips for Ultra low power portable artificial intelligent applications.

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Low power chips for AI -powered devices.
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researchers have developed low power chips that can be used in artificial intelligence-powered devices. They have developed magnetic quantum-dot cellular automata (MQCA) based nanomagnetic logic architectural design methodology of approximate arithmetic circuits.

The researchers are working towards a vision of realizing resource constrained Magnetic Chips for Ultra low power portable artificial intelligent applications. Many modern systems such as speech and face recognition systems and IoT enabled devices for remote health monitoring require highly computationally and energy-intensive neural networks.

Hence, it is not practically affordable to perform these computations in the portable hand-held devices.

The IIT Hyderabad Researchers from the Advanced Embedded Systems and IC Design Laboratory, Department of Electrical Engineering, have conducted extensive research in this area .

