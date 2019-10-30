Low power chips for AI devices

education

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:24 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researchers have developed low power chips that can be used in artificial intelligence-powered devices. They have developed magnetic quantum-dot cellular automata (MQCA) based nanomagnetic logic architectural design methodology of approximate arithmetic circuits.

The researchers are working towards a vision of realizing resource constrained Magnetic Chips for Ultra low power portable artificial intelligent applications. Many modern systems such as speech and face recognition systems and IoT enabled devices for remote health monitoring require highly computationally and energy-intensive neural networks.

Hence, it is not practically affordable to perform these computations in the portable hand-held devices.

The IIT Hyderabad Researchers from the Advanced Embedded Systems and IC Design Laboratory, Department of Electrical Engineering, have conducted extensive research in this area .

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 14:24 IST