LSAT India Results 2024: Scorecards releasing on June 8 at lsatindia.in, here's how to check when out

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2024 01:42 PM IST

The LSAT India Results 2024 will be released on June 8 at lsatindia.in. The exam was held from May 16 to May 19, 2024 in online mode.

The Law School Admission Test or LSAT India 2024 scorecards are scheduled to be released on June 8, 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check/download their scorecards from the official website at lsatindia.in.

LSAT India Results 2024: Scorecards to release on June 8 at lsatindia.in. (Imagesbazaar)
LSAT India Results 2024: Scorecards to release on June 8 at lsatindia.in. (Imagesbazaar)

Here’s how to download LSAT India 2024 scorecards:

  • Head to the official website of LSAT India at lsatindia.in.
  • On the home page, click on the ‘LSAT India 2024 results’ link
  • Enter the required login credentials as asked.
  • Check the LSAT India 2024 scorecard displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notably, the exam scorecard will reflect both a scaled score and a percentile rank.

It may be mentioned here that the LSAT India 2024 was conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) from May 16 to May 19, 2024.

The examination was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There were a total of 92 questions consisting of Analytical reasoning (23 questions) Logical reasoning-1 (22 questions), Logical reasoning-2 (23 questions), and Reading comprehension (24 questions).

LSAT India scores are accepted by top law colleges in India for admissions to law courses for both Undergraduate and Post Graduate programmes. These colleges, are associated with LSAT India.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information on LSAT India 2024.

Exam and College Guide
