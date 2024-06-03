LSAT India Results 2024: Scorecards releasing on June 8 at lsatindia.in, here's how to check when out
The LSAT India Results 2024 will be released on June 8 at lsatindia.in. The exam was held from May 16 to May 19, 2024 in online mode.
The Law School Admission Test or LSAT India 2024 scorecards are scheduled to be released on June 8, 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check/download their scorecards from the official website at lsatindia.in.
Here’s how to download LSAT India 2024 scorecards:
- Head to the official website of LSAT India at lsatindia.in.
- On the home page, click on the ‘LSAT India 2024 results’ link
- Enter the required login credentials as asked.
- Check the LSAT India 2024 scorecard displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a hard copy of the same for future reference.
Also read: TS POLYCET Result 2024 declared at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, check rank card here
Notably, the exam scorecard will reflect both a scaled score and a percentile rank.
It may be mentioned here that the LSAT India 2024 was conducted by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) from May 16 to May 19, 2024.
Also read: QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2024: Did you know the 4 best Indian cities for students? Know more about them here
The examination was held in the CBT (computer-based test) mode for 2 hours and 30 minutes. There were a total of 92 questions consisting of Analytical reasoning (23 questions) Logical reasoning-1 (22 questions), Logical reasoning-2 (23 questions), and Reading comprehension (24 questions).
Also read: CMAT 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, here’s direct link to download
LSAT India scores are accepted by top law colleges in India for admissions to law courses for both Undergraduate and Post Graduate programmes. These colleges, are associated with LSAT India.
Candidates can visit the official website for more information on LSAT India 2024.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News