Madurai Kamaraj University UG results declared

Madurai Kamaraj University has declared the results of undergraduate course exams. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at mkuniversity.org/ugresults.

Nandini
The MKU UG exams were conducted in the month of November 2019.

Candidates can check their results online at result1.mkuniversity.org, http://mkuniversity.org/ugresults/ and http://result1.mkuniversity.ac.in.

Direct links of MKU result 2020

MKU result: Server 1

MKU result: Server 2

MKU result: Server 3

How to check MKU UG Results:

Visit the official website of MKU at mkuniversity.ac.in

Click on the UG results link

Key in your registration details

Submit the details and check your MKU results

