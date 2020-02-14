Madurai Kamaraj University UG results declared

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 09:26 IST

Madurai Kamaraj University has declared the results of undergraduate course exams. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at mkuniversity.org/ugresults.

The MKU UG exams were conducted in the month of November 2019.

Candidates can check their results online at result1.mkuniversity.org, http://mkuniversity.org/ugresults/ and http://result1.mkuniversity.ac.in.

Direct links of MKU result 2020

MKU result: Server 1

MKU result: Server 2

MKU result: Server 3

How to check MKU UG Results:

Visit the official website of MKU at mkuniversity.ac.in

Click on the UG results link

Key in your registration details

Submit the details and check your MKU results