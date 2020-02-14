Madurai Kamaraj University UG results declared
Madurai Kamaraj University has declared the results of undergraduate course exams. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at mkuniversity.org/ugresults.education Updated: Feb 14, 2020 09:26 IST
The MKU UG exams were conducted in the month of November 2019.
Candidates can check their results online at result1.mkuniversity.org, http://mkuniversity.org/ugresults/ and http://result1.mkuniversity.ac.in.
Direct links of MKU result 2020
How to check MKU UG Results:
Visit the official website of MKU at mkuniversity.ac.in
Click on the UG results link
Key in your registration details
Submit the details and check your MKU results