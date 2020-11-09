e-paper
MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 to be declared today at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the MAH-B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAH B.Ed CET result 2020.
MAH B.Ed CET result 2020.(PTI file)
         

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the results for MAH-B.Ed. CET -2020 and B.Ed. ELCT on Monday, November 9, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the MAH-B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

The MAH-B.Ed(General & Special) & B.Ed-ELCT. 2020 examination was conducted on October 21, 22, and 23, 2020.

How to check MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the MAH-B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT section and click on the results link flashing on the webpage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

