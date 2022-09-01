Maharashtra 10th and 12th supplementary exam results on September 2

Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released tomorrow, August 2. All the concerned candidates can check the Maharashtra 10th and 12th result on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra class 12th or HSC result was announced on June 8 and the Maharashtra class 10th or SSC result was announced on June 17. A total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the HSC exams of which 817,188 are male students and 6,68,003 are female students. A total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.

Maharashtra 10th and 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site at mahresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the HSC/SSC result link.

Key in your log in credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Take print out for future reference.