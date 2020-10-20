Maharashtra board HSC, SSC supplementary exam 2020 schedule released, check here

education

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:04 IST

The Maharashtra state board has announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC and HSC supplementary examinations 2020 can check the schedule online at mahahsscboard.in.

According to the date sheet, the HSC or class 12 supplementary exams will begin on November 20, 2020, and end on December 10. The SSC or class 10 supplementary exams will be held between November 20 and December 5, 2020.

The practical and grade examination of SSC board will begin from November 18 and conclude on December 5 while the HSC oral exam will be held from November 18 to December 10.

Maharashtra board SSC supplementary examination 2020 schedule:

Maharashtra board HSC supplementary examination 2020 schedule:

How to check Maharashtra board HSC, SSC supplementary examination 2020 schedule:

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check HSC and SSC Time table

The Maharashtra board HSC, SSC supplementary examination 2020 schedule in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the date sheet and take its print out for future use.