Maharashtra CET tentative dates for 2019-20 announced, check details here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses is expected to be held between May 2 and 13.

The test will be conducted daily, in two time-slots and students will be able to choose a day and slot for the test according to their convenience.

As reported by HT, for the first time, the examination will be conducted online. Until now, MHT-CET, which was attempted by around 436,000 students this year — the highest among all state entrance tests — was conducted offline on a single day, even though most of the other tests were held online.

The state CET for MBA and MMS will continue to be held over two days — March 9 and 10.

A tentative schedule of 16 entrance tests, including CETs for MBA/MMS, law and teacher education courses, conducted by the cell was recently released.

The actual dates of the examinations could be changed depending on the schedule of upcoming general elections and national-level entrance tests.

“We have sent the tentative schedule to all the universities in the state, and requested them to time their examinations accordingly,” said an official from the state CET Cell.

The state admission regulating authority (ARA) has decided to stagger the examination over multiple days and time-slots, in order to arrange a sufficient number of computer terminals.

“We have arranged for 40,000 computers across the state. Examination centres will be available in all 36 districts. We will ship computers to the districts that don’t have enough,” said Anand Rayate, commissioner, CET cell.

According to officials, changing the exam format will reduce the manpower required to conduct the test, mitigate malpractices and make it more convenient for students.

Students will be able to choose between three different time-slots to take up the exam and will be allotted one depending on the availability of a computer terminal.

