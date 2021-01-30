Maharashtra CM grants ₹50 lakh for Marathi literary meet
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a grant of ₹50 lakh for the 94th edition of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which is slated to be held in Nashik from March 26, an official said on Friday.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the annual literary meet will be held at Gokhale Education Trust premises and noted science writer and astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar has been appointed as the president.
The chief minister hoped that the event will be held in compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols.
The situation in the state has gradually improved after a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.
