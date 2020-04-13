e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra education department begins rolling out e-learning content for classes 1 to 9

Maharashtra education department begins rolling out e-learning content for classes 1 to 9

Under the initiative of e-learning, students from classes 1 to 9 can watch videos, listen to recorded lessons and solve exercises on their phones.

education Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:15 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The content is hosted on DIKSHA app which is an Ministry of Human Resource Department platform for e-learning.
The content is hosted on DIKSHA app which is an Ministry of Human Resource Department platform for e-learning.
         

The state education department started rolling out digital learning content to students in government and aided schools across the state on Monday, April 13, 2020. Under the initiative, students from classes 1 to 9 can watch videos, listen to recorded lessons and solve exercises on their phones.

The content is hosted on DIKSHA app which is an Ministry of Human Resource Department platform for e-learning. Every day, students would be sent a set of links on the phones of their parents or guardians and they can access this content as per their convenience to continue learning. Dinkar Patil, director, Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training that is overlooking the initiative said , “The DIKSHA app already has nearly 9000 different uploads with respect to learning content. But to ensure that students follow the right sequence, we will share daily links from the app which would make it easy for them to access the content.” The links will be shared to the students through their class teachers.

The department is also working on the use of television and radio to air educational content for students who do not have access to smartphones. “MHRD’s Swayam channel will host this content for two hours in the morning and evening every day. We are working on the content and it should begin in a couple of days,” added Patil.

With the education department’s announcement of promoting students from Classes 1 to 9 on the basis of their previous scores, several teachers had raised concerns about learning coming to a standstill. The department has thus ensured that through online education, students stay in sync with studies even as they are at home.

