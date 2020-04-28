e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra education department looking at UGC TV channel to teach school students

Maharashtra education department looking at UGC TV channel to teach school students

While the state education department has started circulating online learning material from the beginning of this month, it is yet to begin with online teaching.

education Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:25 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
(HT File)
         

With uncertainly over schools reopening in the month of June, teachers have urged the state education department to look at the idea of using television for teaching.

In a letter addressed to education minister Varsha Gaikwad, teachers have said that the government needs to come up with a contingency plan for the new academic year in case schools cannot open even in June. “ Even as the government has announced a lockdown unto May 3, in areas such as Mumbai, Pune and other red zones which still have new cases coming up, this will most likely be pushed further. In such a case, it might not be possible to reopen schools as per the usual schedule in June. Anticipating this, the government needs to have a plan in place for learning after the vacation period is over,” said Anil Bornare, president, BJP Teacher’s wing that has written to the government on Tuesday.

While the state education department has started circulating online learning material from the beginning of this month, it is yet to begin with online teaching. As vacations were announced for schools after April 15, only teaching has not begun yet.”We have to anticipate the issues that might arise in future or else a lot of time will be lost later. Even in places where there is poor internet connectivity , TV has reached,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

An official from the education department said that talks are on with different stakeholders to ensure that some slots are made available on UGC’s channel for remote learning. “This content will be made available soon,” said the official.

top news
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 23.3%, says govt
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 23.3%, says govt
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid get 5-star safety rating
2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid get 5-star safety rating
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News