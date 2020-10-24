e-paper
Maharashtra Energy minister approves mega recruitment drive for 8500 vacancies

education Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 09:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut asked the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (Mahatransco) to launch mega recruitment drive for about 8,500 posts lying vacant from several years during a manpower review meeting held at Secretariat on Friday.

As per the official release of Maharashtra government, the meeting was held to discuss the manpower position of the Mahatransco wherein the chairman and managing director Dinesh Waghmare briefed about the vacancy position.

According to Maharashtra government, Waghmare informed the Minister that many posts of technicians and engineers remained vacant since the unbundling of erstwhile Maharashtra State Electricity Board into four companies including Mahatransco, and the existing vacancies created a burden on the workforce creating industrial tension and trade unions were aggressively demanding for recruitment.

“During the meeting, Raut said youths in the state were languishing due to unemployment and the new job opportunities would bring hope in their lives, and it would be a gift of the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Day,” said the release.

Notably, there are about 6,750 vacant posts of technical cadre (ITI diploma holders) and about 1,762 vacant posts of engineers (Diploma and Degree) for which the Mahatransco is going to conduct the recruitment process.

The release added that during the meeting, Bakshi Committee report on manpower was discussed.

“Technician and operator category would be merged into one category because they both have common ITI qualification. It would open a promotion channel for them. During the meeting Raut advised to provide training to the existing workforce for multitask skill development,” it stated.

The government further said that in the past several years promotion prospects of the Mahatransco employee were blocked due to a huge number of vacancies at various level, and once recruitment process gets completed promotion channels would become available for the employees creating enthusiasm among them.

