e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra: Experts raise concerns over the relaxation in age criteria for nursery, Class 1 admissions

Maharashtra: Experts raise concerns over the relaxation in age criteria for nursery, Class 1 admissions

As per a government resolution released on September 18, a child has to complete 3 years by December 31 to be eligible for pre-primary/nursery admissions.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:47 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The earlier cutoff date for both these admissions was set at September 30. This effectively means that a 2.5 year old and a 5.5 year old child can get admission to nursery and Class 1 respectively from 2021-22.
The earlier cutoff date for both these admissions was set at September 30. This effectively means that a 2.5 year old and a 5.5 year old child can get admission to nursery and Class 1 respectively from 2021-22. (HT file)
         

Two days after the state education department relaxed the cut-off date for age criteria to nursery and Class 1 admissions in the state, experts have raised concerns over the new norms.

As per a government resolution released on September 18, a child has to complete 3 years by December 31 to be eligible for pre-primary/nursery admissions. Similarly, the child should have completed 6 years by the same date for admission to Class 1.

The earlier cutoff date for both these admissions was set at September 30. This effectively means that a 2.5 year old and a 5.5 year old child can get admission to nursery and Class 1 respectively from 2021-22.

Rohan Bhatt, trustee, Children’s Academy Group of schools said, “For CBSE/ICSE schools which begin their academic year in the month of April, even a child who is 2 years 3 months old will be eligible for nursery admissions. This is a big concern for educationists as it might have a detrimental impact on the development of children who start schooling at such a young age. Several research studies have shown the importance of age appropriate learning which might not be achieved in this case.”

Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association said that there will also be disparity between two children whose age differs by 6 months. “For example, 2.5-year-olds are able to use sentences of 2-3 words while 3-year-old toddlers can usually use sentences of upto 5 words or more. Curriculum designed for nursery is more in line with the 3-year-old development domains and 2.5-year-old would struggle to cope with it,” she added.

tags
top news
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In