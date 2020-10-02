Maharashtra forms committee to implement syllabus and teaching plan in Marathi in all schools

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:35 IST

A few months after the state government implemented the policy of making Marathi compulsory in schools across the state, it has now constituted a committee to ensure its implementation.

In a government resolution released on Thursday, the department announced the formation of an eight-member committee to frame rules with respect to the implementation of the policy for classes 1 to 10.

“The committee will ensure that schools across the state belonging to different boards like CBSE, ICSE, IB and IGCSE abide by the guidelines issued by the state with respect to teaching the language. The committee will keep a tab on schools across the state for the effective implementation of the policy,” said a member of the committee.

The committee is headed by the director of education and has members from the state board, Balbharti and the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT).

The Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020 was passed in both the houses of the state legislature in the last budget session and became an act. As per the act, schools that follow boards other than the state board would have to adhere to the syllabus and teaching plan for the language as prescribed by the state education department from time to time.

The rule has been in effect for schools in the state from the current academic year (2020-21). In the first year, it is implemented for Classes 1 and 6. Every year it would be extended further- in Classes 2 and 7 in 2021-22, Classes 3 and 8 in 2022-23 and likewise until it is implemented unto Class 10.

Teachers said that constant follow ups with schools from other boards will be helpful in bringing uniformity in teaching the language in international schools.

“Several schools have implemented the rule only for the sake of it and are only teaching the subject in bits and parts. Strict monitoring is thus very important,” said the teacher of a Kandivali based IGCSE school.