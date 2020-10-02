e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra forms committee to implement syllabus and teaching plan in Marathi in all schools

Maharashtra forms committee to implement syllabus and teaching plan in Marathi in all schools

A few months after the state government implemented the policy of making Marathi compulsory in schools across the state, it has now constituted a committee to ensure its implementation.

education Updated: Oct 02, 2020 14:35 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A few months after the state government implemented the policy of making Marathi compulsory in schools across the state, it has now constituted a committee to ensure its implementation.
A few months after the state government implemented the policy of making Marathi compulsory in schools across the state, it has now constituted a committee to ensure its implementation. (Yogendra Kumar/HT file)
         

A few months after the state government implemented the policy of making Marathi compulsory in schools across the state, it has now constituted a committee to ensure its implementation.

In a government resolution released on Thursday, the department announced the formation of an eight-member committee to frame rules with respect to the implementation of the policy for classes 1 to 10.

“The committee will ensure that schools across the state belonging to different boards like CBSE, ICSE, IB and IGCSE abide by the guidelines issued by the state with respect to teaching the language. The committee will keep a tab on schools across the state for the effective implementation of the policy,” said a member of the committee.

The committee is headed by the director of education and has members from the state board, Balbharti and the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT).

The Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020 was passed in both the houses of the state legislature in the last budget session and became an act. As per the act, schools that follow boards other than the state board would have to adhere to the syllabus and teaching plan for the language as prescribed by the state education department from time to time.

The rule has been in effect for schools in the state from the current academic year (2020-21). In the first year, it is implemented for Classes 1 and 6. Every year it would be extended further- in Classes 2 and 7 in 2021-22, Classes 3 and 8 in 2022-23 and likewise until it is implemented unto Class 10.

Teachers said that constant follow ups with schools from other boards will be helpful in bringing uniformity in teaching the language in international schools.

“Several schools have implemented the rule only for the sake of it and are only teaching the subject in bits and parts. Strict monitoring is thus very important,” said the teacher of a Kandivali based IGCSE school.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In