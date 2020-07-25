e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra govt cuts syllabus for classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent

Maharashtra govt cuts syllabus for classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:53 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
         

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

 

Since schools have not reopened physically, the government wants to ease the burden on students, so the syllabus will be reduced by 25 per cent for the academic year 2020-21, she said in a statement.

While schools remain closed, the academic year has started from June 15 and various alternative methods of learning are being adopted, the minister said.

tags
top news
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
‘What if people die?’: CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against lifting lockdown
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
Diyas to light up Ram Temple event, Yogi says Ayodhya will be world’s pride
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus disease
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
Covid-19: Obesity raises risk of severe illness, death after infection
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
India tests 4.2 L samples for Covid-19 in 24 hrs, testing capacity at all-time high
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In