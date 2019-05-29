Maharashtra HSC vs CBSE results: College admission gets tougher for state board students

The dip in overall scores is likely to make it tough for higher secondary certificate (state board) students to get into coveted colleges and sought after undergraduate courses this year. The HSC results were announced on Tuesday.

According to colleges, the first merit list will have more Class 12 students from national boards compared to the state board, especially as more students from CBSE and ISC have crossed the 95% and above mark, compared to HSC.

“Two of our top scorers scored above 95% and more than 60 students in the batch scored above 90%. Most CBSE and ISC schools saw a rise in students scoring 90-95%. Admissions to top colleges will be a concern for state board students,” said Sonali Pednekar, principal of Mulund College of Commerce.

According to the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), in Mumbai division, 34,573 students have scored distinction (75% and above), of which 2,210 students have scored above 90%. Similarly, in the state, 1,02,648 students have passed with distinction, of which 4,470 have scored 90% and above.

Principals said admissions to degree courses will be a struggle, but students need to be patient. “There is some chaos after the first merit list, but by the end of the third merit list, most students find seats in courses and colleges of their choice. There’s no dearth of seats, so students should focus on the course before college,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, Churchgate.

First Published: May 29, 2019 14:28 IST