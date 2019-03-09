Today in New Delhi, India
Maharashtra MAH MCA CET admit card 2019 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s how to download

Maharashtra MSETC MCA CET 2019 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here’s how to download.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2019 09:56 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MSETC MAH MCA CET 2019 Admit card released(PTI)

MHA MCA CET Admit Card 2019: Maharashtra State Entrance Test Cell (MSETC) has released the admit cards for MAH MCA CET 2019 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The last date to download the admit cards is March 23, 2019. The examination will be held on March 23, 2019 and the result will be released on April 15, 2019.

MAH MCA CET 2019 Admit Card: How to download?

Visit the official website for Maharashtra CET Cel at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads MAH MCA CET 2019 admit card link

Key in your login credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 09:56 IST

