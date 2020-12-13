e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 released at mahacet.org, here’s direct link

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

education Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 20:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020.
Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance test (CET) cell on Sunday released the second selection list for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 counselling process on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2020 in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the last date of Joining and filling Status Retention Form to the selected college during second round for MBBS/BDS Courses is December 18, 2020.

Direct link to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020.

How to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020:

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020

The Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
Modi govt to deal sternly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, says union law minister
Modi govt to deal sternly with ‘Tukde Tukde gang’, says union law minister
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
2 Pak terrorists killed, associate arrested in J-K’s Poonch
2 Pak terrorists killed, associate arrested in J-K’s Poonch
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
Watch: Shikara capsizes during BJP rally amid DDC polls in J&K, people rescued
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In