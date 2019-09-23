e-paper
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019: Registration process for 3450 vacancies ending today, here’s how to apply

Candidates interested and eligible for the post are advice to apply online at mahapariksha.gov.in today before 11:59 pm.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:39 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The online registration link for the exam will close on September 23, 2019. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
         

The last date to submit online application for Maharashtra Home Department Police recruitment examination is September 23, 2019. The online registration link for the exam will close today. Candidates interested and eligible for the post are advice to apply online at mahapariksha.gov.in today before 11:59 pm.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

Vacancies:

•Police constable: 3357

•Prison Sepoy: 93

Selection Criteria:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in following formats:

1.Written test (100 marks)

2.Physical standard test (50 marks)

3.Interview

Candidates would be given 90 minutes to attempt the exam.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Registration Login for Home Department Police Recruitment Examination- 2019,’ appearing on the right side of the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the tab ‘Common instructions to the candidates,’ and read the instruction carefully

5.After reading the instructions, click on the, ‘Registration log in tab,’

6.If you are a new user, register and then sign in

7.Fill in the required information and submit

8.Download the application form and take its print out for any future use.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 15:39 IST

