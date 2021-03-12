Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary exam to be held on March 21
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelim examination which was postponed on Thursday, will now be held on March 21, a new circular stated on Friday.
Earlier, the examination was scheduled for March 14 and was postponed considering the COVID-19 situation across Maharashtra.
However, the state witnessed protests after the announcement of the MPSC exam postponed. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had yesterday announced that a new date will be declared soon. The new date has been declared for the examination today.
The new circular also clarified that the other exams of MPSC which are scheduled on March 27 and April 11 will be held on the scheduled date and time only.
Meanwhile, many locations of Maharashtra feared to be lockdown due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.
The streets of Aurangabad wore a deserted look on the first day of night curfew (9 pm-6 am).
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.
As per official data, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021 date announced, check important details here
- The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE joins hands with Intel to launch AI Student Community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details
- Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET 2019 results declared, here's direct link to check
- Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET result 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LSAT India 2021: Registration, exam dates and all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 expected soon
- The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to soon release the admit card for the Stenographer recruitment exam Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC Prelims date: Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary exam to be held on March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020-21 results declared, direct link to check
- The results of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination 2020-21 has been declared on the official website of Rajasthan police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Low-cost technology developed in IIT-KGP to ensure clean drinking water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maths, physics, chemistry not compulsory for B.E, B. Tech degrees: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC exam postponed; after backlash CM Uddhav says will be held by March 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian students now matching global standards because of NEP 2020: Om Birla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
- RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox