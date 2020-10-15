e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra rains: Savitribai Phule Pune University postpones online, offline exams

Maharashtra rains: Savitribai Phule Pune University postpones online, offline exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Pune
Water logged at Swargate ST stand due to heavy rain in Pune
Water logged at Swargate ST stand due to heavy rain in Pune(HT )
         

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.

“Final year exams scheduled for today have been postponed in view of heavy rain and alert issued by IMD for Pune and adjoining districts. The exams were being conducted online for final year students by Savitribai Phule Pune University while those who could not attend it online were provided offline option as well. Hence both the exams scheduled for today have been postponed, the revised schedule to be declared later,” the University said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as various parts of Maharashtra are on high alert following excessive rains, traffic movement halted at Sinhagad Road due to waterlogging.

A flood-like situation has occurred in the Baramati river following a rise in water level.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in Maharashtra -- one each in Latur and Solapur for rescue operations.

top news
Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In