Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: MSBSHE expected to declare Class 10 results this week

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:45 IST

Maharashtra Board is expected to soon announce SSC or class 10 board exam results 2020. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier told HT that Maharashtra board SSC results will be declared by July 31. On July 10, minister Gaikwad said, “For the SSC exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31.”

Though the final date of declaration has not been announced yet, students who have taken the exams can expect their results this week.

The Maharashtra SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the state decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper. The history paper was held on March 21 and the paper-checking process was delayed owing to the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown.

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) had earlier announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

Students will be able to check their results on these websites after they are declared: Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno