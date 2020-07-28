e-paper
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: MSBSHE to declare Class 10 results tomorrow at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: MSBSHE to declare Class 10 results tomorrow at 1 pm

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: MSBSHE will announce SSC or class 10 board exam results 2020 tomorrow, July 29 at 1 pm. Over 17 lakh students will get their results. This year, the result is delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:20 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Nandini
Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Maharashtra Board will announce SSC or class 10 board exam results 2020 tomorrow, July 29. An official press release issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) said that the class 10th results will be live on the website at 1 pm on Wednesday. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores online at mahresults.nic.in.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier told that the Maharashtra SSC result is expected anytime before July 31. On July 10, minister Gaikwad said, “For the SSC exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31.”

The Maharashtra SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the state decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper. The history paper was held on March 21 and the paper-checking process was delayed owing to the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown.

MSBSHE had earlier announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

Students will be able to check their results on these websites after they are declared: Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

