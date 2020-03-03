e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC board class 10th exam begins

Maharashtra SSC board class 10th exam begins

More than 17 lakh students from across Maharashtra are expected to appear for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 beginning Tuesday.

education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Students revising notes before the exam
Students revising notes before the exam
         

State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale said on Monday that the SSC exam based on the new syllabus will be organised across nine divisions--Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur--during March 3 to 23.

A total of 17,65,000 students are expected to appear for the exam.

“The students should follow only official schedule of the examination that was published by the state board,” Kale added.

