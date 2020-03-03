Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Exams 2020 : Last minute tips

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:43 IST

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exam began today, March 3. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to conduct Class 10 exams till March 23 in nine divisions across the state - Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Konkan, Latur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Kolhapur.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exam will be based on the new syllabus and more than 17 lakh students are expected to take the examination.

Here are some last-minute tips that will help students.

Make short notes: Students should make short notes of important formulae and definitions. This practice will help them attempt short answer type questions affectively.

Previous question papers: Try to solve at least one or two previous years’ question papers days before the examination as this will help you revise almost every topic of your syllabus.

Stick to your strengths: One should revise already studied topics in the days leading to the exam. Studying new topics will create confusion.

Textbooks: You should refer to your textbooks while preparing for the exams as they contain almost all the topics of the syllabus. Referring to many study materials will create confusion.

Study keeping in mind weightage: You should revise scoring sections first and make sure that you don’t miss any of the questions from easy topics. Refer to past question papers and marking pattern to know which sections can help you improve your score.