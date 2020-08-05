e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra TET 2020 provisional result declared at mahatet.in, check direct link here

Maharashtra TET 2020 provisional result declared at mahatet.in, check direct link here

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by using their login id and password online at website mahatet.in.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra State Council of Examination on Wednesday declared the interim result for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. The result for paper 1 (class I to V) and Paper 2 (Class VI to VIII) is available on the council’s official website.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on January 19, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here’s a direct link to check Maharashtra TET results.

