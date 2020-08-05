Maharashtra TET 2020 provisional result declared at mahatet.in, check direct link here

education

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:10 IST

Maharashtra State Council of Examination on Wednesday declared the interim result for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. The result for paper 1 (class I to V) and Paper 2 (Class VI to VIII) is available on the council’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by using their login id and password online at website mahatet.in.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on January 19, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here’s a direct link to check Maharashtra TET results.