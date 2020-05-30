e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Admissions 2020 begin, apply before July 31

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Admissions 2020 begin, apply before July 31

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University has started the online application for admissions in all its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. Aspirants can apply online at mcu.ac.in. The last date to apply for MCU Admissions 2020 is July 31.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 19:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Admissions 2020
Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Admissions 2020
         

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University has started the online application for admissions for all its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. Aspirants can apply online at mcu.ac.in. The last date to apply for MCU Admissions 2020 is July 31.

According to the official notice, the admission to all courses except M. Phil (Media Studies) will be done on the basis of merit of the applicants. Merit of applicants will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination or in previous year’s exams.

For Undergraduate courses (if class XII results have not been declared till the last date of application) then the merit will be based on marks obtained in class 10th and 11th. The merit for postgraduate courses will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in the Graduate Exam or on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12th, first year and second year marks (if the results of the undergraduate examination have not been declared till the last date of application).

Candidates can apply even if the result of the final semester or class XII, graduate or postgraduate examination has not yet been declared. But if your final exam result is released before the last date of application i.e., July 31, you must enter the marks in your online application on the basis of your application number.

Application fee: 

Online application fee for the admission is Rs. 300/- (Rs. 50/- portal fee extra) for general and OBC candidates. For SC/ST candidates of M.P., application fee is waved off only portal fee Rs. 50 is payable.

A candidate can apply for any number of programmes. For each additional programme a separate form of Rs.200/- (Rs. 50/- portal fee extra) is to be submitted. SC/ST candidates of M.P. can apply for any number of programmes with only portal fee Rs. 50 is changeable for each programme.

Click here for more details

top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July
As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In