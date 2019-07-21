Malabika Sarkar appointed Ashoka University’s new VC after Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigns

education

Jul 21, 2019

Ashoka University on Saturday appointed Malabika Sarkar as the varsity’s first female vice chancellor. She has previously served as Principal Advisor (Academic) and former Dean of Faculty and Research at the varsity.

The professor has earlier served as the vice-chancellor of Presidency University in Kolkata and also as the head of English department at Jadavpur University. Sarkar was also a member of the University Grants Commission panel of experts in English and Foreign Languages and a panel member of NAAC.

Sarkar, who is the third VC of the university, said she looked forward to working with the faculty and students to build a world class university.

She succeeds Pratap Bhanu Mehta who stepped down as V-C to focus on his academic ambitions and will continue to teach at the university. “I am personally at a stage where I would like to complete some longstanding academic tasks that I had set myself. Therefore, it seemed an appropriate time to hand over the baton to very competent hands while continuing to play an even more active part in the academic life of the University, ” he added.

“With her experience at the helm of various prestigious institutions, she is well placed to take forward our mission of being a University where the finest minds engage with India’s brightest students,” founding VC and current Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee said.

