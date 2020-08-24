e-paper
Home / Education / Mamata Banerjee appeals to centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

Mamata Banerjee appeals to centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:53 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI )
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Aspirants sit for JEE for admission to premier engineering colleges and NEET for undergraduate medical courses.

Banerjee, in a series of tweets on Monday morning, said she was vocal about the issue during the last video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In our last video conference with the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” she tweeted.

Banerjee appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the examinations until the situation is conducive again.

“Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndiato conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” she said in another Twitter post. 

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27.

The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

CWC meeting LIVE updates: Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ghulam Nabi Azad, says what you are saying is opposite of what you have written
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Red category rain warning issued for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch
Rahul Gandhi condemns timing of Congress leaders’ letter to Sonia Gandhi
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
CWC meeting: Sibal objects to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘collusion with BJP’ remark
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in coma, sister Kim Yo-jong to take over: Reports
Explained: What started dissent in Congress?
