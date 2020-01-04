e-paper
Manish Sisodia urges parents to visit schools for PTM

Manish Sisodia urges parents to visit schools for PTM

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged parents to visit the schools as the city government organised a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) in its schools.

Jan 04, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (C)
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (C) (HT filr)
         



In a tweet in Hindi, he said for the future of the students, the conversation between the parents and teachers is very important.

“Today, there is a parent-teacher meeting in the Delhi government schools. I request all the parents to visit the schools. To prepare your child’s future, it is very important that there should be a conversation between the parents and teachers,” he said.

He also said that the people should be discharged from work if their children are studying in a government school.

The Mega PTM in the Delhi government schools was launched in July 2016 after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

The government claimed it has significantly enhanced parent-teacher interaction and partnership in children’s education.

