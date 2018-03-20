Manjari 2018: Hans Raj Hans’ magic and a cultural treat at Daulat Ram College’s fest

The annual cultural fest of Daulat Ram College is anything but boring. Like always, this year’s edition of Manjari was also packed with wow acts, high-stakes competitions, and a star performer who left the students asking for more. However DRC’s fest gave due attention to cultural programmes, unlike many other colleges in Delhi University that focus more on getting big names to perform or interact at their fest.

MORE SHOW, LESS ‘SHOSHA’

A Western Dance performance at Manjari ’18.

The two-day fest witnessed back-to-back cultural shows across categories such as western dance, solo classical dance, street theatre, fashion and more. Adakari, the theatre festival of the college, had anyway been organising plays for some time, and teams from other colleges, too, delivered hard hitting acts on relevant social causes. At the fest, Galore — the fashion society of Maitreyi College — won praise for their artistic take on the subject of Body Shaming. “Being a girl, I know the pain of what a person goes through when they are body shamed. The society has created such unrealistic standards of what a perfect body is like, and that is unfair. Maitreyi’s performance was not just a fashion show with fancy dresses, it was also a message for everyone to stop body shaming once and for all,” said Sugandha Malhotra, a student at the fest.

‘A LEGEND HAS NO COMPARISON’

Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans performed for the students at Manjari ’18.

Drawing the curtains on the first day of the fest was legendary Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, with his hit songs such as Aaja Nachle, and ghazals such as Tumhe Dekhne Ke Liye Jaa Rahe Hain. The millennial crowd in attendance sang along and danced to the singer’s melodies. “Hans Raj sir is a legend, and a legend has no comparison. He is a great performer and knew how to engage the crowd the right way. We had such a ball at his performance. I wish he could have continued for longer,” said Kasturi Verma, a student.

‘AUNTY POLICE BULAALEGI’

DJ Duo Hot Sauce perform at Manjari ’18

What’s a DU fest without a hardcore party session! DJ duos Hot Sauce and BFAM made sure the girls of Daulat Ram College let their hair down, as the DJs spun popular Bollywood mixes and hit international tracks.Ardent fans of Hot Sauce were seen cheering for the duo every time they let the beat drop. “Hot Sauce is the bomb. What an amazing evening this is! Poore saal college mein mehnat karne ke baad jab fest time pe party karte hai to woh full-on hi honi chahiye, and these guys made that happen!” said Amisha Sarkar. Another student, Anmol Madaan, said that BFAM was an unexpected hit for her, and she was loving every moment of their gig. “Aaj to aisi party hai yaha ki aunty sahi mein police bulaalegi! Par as the song goes, ‘Yeh party yuhi chalegi’. BFAM is love. I never expected them to have such control over the crowd with their music.”

