Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Shibani Kashyap at Kalindi College’s fest

With star visits by actors Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Manjot Singh, a rocking finale with singer Shibani Kashyap, high-octane performances, and glamour on the ramp, Lehren ’18 — the annual cultural festival of Kalindi College — was a cut above the rest.

Themed Gusto — The Essence of Life, the two-day extravaganza saw the best of Delhi University talent, and fun-filled interactions with actors Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Manjot Singh. From repeating their hit dialogues from films to dancing with the students, the celebs were at their candid best.

I couldn’t get into DU, but now every college wants me: Manjot Singh

Actor Manjot Singh onstage at Lehren 2018.

A household name, thanks to his movies Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Fukrey and Student of the Year, Manjot Singh spoke about how he couldn’t get admission in DU. “I had applied in various colleges, but couldn’t get through due to my low percentage. But today, after delivering hit movies, I feel proud to say that there is no college in Delhi that doesn’t want my presence there.”

The actor then went on to interact with the crowd and danced along with the students. “Bahot hi cute banda hai... so simple, warm-hearted and funny. I loved seeing him at the fest and was super excited when he danced,” said Megha Chawla, a student.

‘Pulkit Samrat made us feel so special’

Anchor Dharmender Kumar with actor Pulkit Samrat onstage at the annual cultural fest of Kalindi College.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda visited the fest to promote their upcoming film, Veerey Ki Wedding, and the hoots and applause could be heard beyond the college walls. Yes, the stars obliged students by delivering dialogues and dancing on songs from the film, but Pulkit left the teenage girls swooning when he removed his shirt (on request, of course) and waved it around.

“Pulkit made us feel so special. He is unlike other stars in his league and doesn’t shy away from interacting with us, his true fans. My day was made when he just took off his t shirt. He has such a Greek God-like physique,” said Isha Sharma, an excited fan at the fest.

Pulkit, too, seemed to be enjoying himself. “It’s great to be back at Kalindi and meet the enthusiastic students. I’m not sure if I should tell this in front of madam Principal, but my friends and I used to roam around the college as teenagers,” he said.

Fashion focus: Stop Body Shaming

Galore, the fashion society of Maitreyi College, chose the theme, Stop Body Shaming.

Among the various cultural performances, the one by Galore, the fashion society of Maitreyi College, stood out for being a unique take on body shaming. “We chose the theme ‘Stop Body Shaming’ because it is a very relevant and rampant issue. It’s like a plague... People need to realise that they are beautiful irrespective of their shape or size,” said Kunika Sharma, a member of the team.

“The performance by Galore was inspiring, to say the least. We worry too much about our shape, and often let people choose, and tell us, what is best for us. Every shape is beautiful, every heart is the same, and this message was clear when the Maitreyi girls performed. I’m happy that even through a glamorous medium [of fashion], they conveyed a message so strong!” said Arshi Arora, a student attending the fest.

Look beyond social media: Shibani Kashyap

Singer Shibani Kashyap performed her new song, Wanna Be Free, as part of her grand finale act.

Singer Shibani Kashyap performed her new song, Wanna Be Free, among other hits. The cheering crowd danced along, as Shibani belted out one song after another. She didn’t just leave the girls with great memories, but also a message, when she urged the students to not stay glued to social media. “Choose to spend your valuable time with valuable people,” she said.

