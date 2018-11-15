Mark sheet of UPSC engineering services released @ upsc.gov.in, here’s the direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mark sheet of the successful candidates who cleared the final examination of engineering services (ESE) 2018.

Here’s the direct link to check your marks.

UPSC had declared the final results on November 10 and the mark sheet was expected within 15 days from then. However, the commission released the mark sheet just within five days, on November 15.

As per the notification released by UPSC, 161 candidates for civil engineering, 136 for mechanical engineering, 108 for electrical engineering and 106 for electronics and telecommunications engineering have been shortlisted.

As per the notice, “The offer of appointment the 50 candidates, whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 11/02/2019] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.”

