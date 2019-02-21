MAT 2019 Admit Card released by AIMA, here’s the direct link to download

MAT 2019 Admit Card: AIMA or All India Management Association has released the admit card for MAT 2019 examination on its official website at mat.aima.in

The MAT 2019 examination for phase 1 will be conducted by AIMA on February 23. MAT 2019 exam for phase 2 will be conducted on February 24. The admit cards for both the phases have been uploaded on the website. While the phase 1 exam will be conducted in computer based test mode, the phase 2 exam will be paper based,



AIMA MAT 2019: How to download the admit card

Visit the AIMA MAT official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on MAT Admit Card link scrolling at the top.

Enter the Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Email Address (any two) and submit.

Your MAT February 2019 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Candidates are advised to carry an original photo ID proof and a photograph along with the admit card to the centre.

Here’s the direct link to download AIMA MAT 2019 admit card.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 07:34 IST