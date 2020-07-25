e-paper
Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates

Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates

The petition, filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon said that the doctors graduated from the Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi in 2018 but have not received their degree certificates despite making several attempts to approach the authorities in this regard.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Ten doctors, who graduated from the Maulana Azad Medical College, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking their degree certificates in order to be able to apply for a residency program in the United States.

The petition, filed through advocate Sarthak Maggon said that the doctors graduated from the Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi in 2018 but have not received their degree certificates despite making several attempts to approach the authorities in this regard.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing before the High Court on Monday.

The plea, filed on Friday, submitted that these doctors are due to apply for their residency program in the USA, the last date for submission of degree certificates for which is August 15.

“It is further pertinent to note that subsequent to the application process, the documents and the conduct of the petitioners shall be verified by the concerned department from the college authorities and the said process ends typically by October 14, 2020,” the plea said.

“In the absence of degree certificates and despite several attempts being made by the petitioners to ensure the receipt of the same, the relevant authorities have unambiguously stated that the degree certificates cannot be issued due to absence of the requisite paper which is required for printing said degree certificates,” it added.

The advocate has urged the court to direct the respondent Delhi University, with which the Maulana Azad Medical College is affiliated, to release the original degrees of the petitioners without further delay to avoid any further loss of opportunities.

