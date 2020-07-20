e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at mbose.in, here’s how to check

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at mbose.in, here’s how to check

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board has declared the class 10th exam results at mbose.in. Here’s how to check your scores online

education Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020(mboose.in)
         

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination(SSLC)  results on Monday, July 20, 2020, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have taken the MBOSE SSLC exam can check their results online at mbose.in by entering the roll number and other login credentials. Around 51 thousand students have taken the exam this year.

This year, the SSLC result will not be displayed on MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the Examination centres, due to Covid-19 situation.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Live Updates

Alternatively, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020

Check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally goes past 1.11 million, recoveries cross 7 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak in northwest China spreads to second city
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
7 Indian firms in race to develop Covid-19 vaccine: Who stands where
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
3 killed, 8 missing after cloud burst in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
India’s Covid cases cross 1.1 million, AIIMS to start Covaxin trial this week
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In