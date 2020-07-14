e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board to declare class 12 results today at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board to declare class 12 results today at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board will declare the class 12th results today, on July 14 at mbse.edu.in. Check full details here.

education Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:17 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBSE HSSLC result 2020
MBSE HSSLC result 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare class 12 board exam results 2020 today, July 14. The MBSE 12th results will be declared at 12 noon. The students who have appeared in the MBSE 12th exam will be able to check their results at mbse.edu.in.

MBSE class 12th examinations were conducted in the month of March. However, some papers were postponed due to the Coronavirus related lockdown. The pending exams for economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, resumed on July 1 for which over seven thousand students were registered. The exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 exam centres across the state.

MBSE has declared the Mizoram Board class 10 results on May 13. A total of 18,594 students were enrolled for class 10th exam out of which 68.33% students passed.

Steps to check MBSE 12th results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Click on the MBSE 12th Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page of India results

Key in your roll and registration number and submit

Your MBSE 12th result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
Focus back on young-old divide in Congress
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
US rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea in new escalation
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
LIVE: Australia tightens movement restrictions amid fresh Covid outbreaks
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
4th round of India-China Lt Gen-level talks today
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Bengaluru braces for week-long lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut
Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today
Covid-19 test, confirmed tickets mandatory as J-K opens for tourists from today
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
TB vaccine averts severe infections, deaths from Covid-19: Study
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In