MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for PGDM-Business Management course; window closes on March 27

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is accepting applications for the second round of admissions to its Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management (PGDM-BM) programme. MDI Gurgaon is accepting applications for the second round of admissions of PGDM Business Management course.

Experienced professionals with a minimum of 3 years in executive roles can submit their applications online via the MDI Gurgaon website (mdi.ac.in) until March 27, 2024, 5:00 PM (Phase 2).

Prof Sumita Rai, Dean – Industry Connect spoke about the programme and highlighted that that the PGDM-BM is a platform for refining judgment and enhancing skills for those aiming for transformative leadership.

As per the release, the application began on February 27, 2024. Candidates who apply for the exams will have to appear for an online interview, tentatively on April 7, 2024.

The results will be declared in the 2nd or 3rd week of April 2024, and the programme will commence in July 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the PGDM BM programme should meet the following criteria:

Hold a 3-year bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

Attain a minimum of 50% marks in both 10th and 12th grades.

Possess at least 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience by March 31, 2024.

Submission of valid CAT 2023/GMAT/XAT 2024 scores is mandatory.

Foreign/NRI/PIO applicants need valid GMAT scores, adhering to Government of India guidelines for their admission process.

Candidates will be selected based on the details provided in the application form and their CAT, GMAT, or XAT scores. GOI guidelines will be followed for the admission of Foreign/NRI/PIO applicants.

Features of the PGDM-Business Management (BM) program:

Immersive Learning Approach.

Fosters a global mindset among future leaders, enabling them to thrive in dynamic business environments.

An intensive 18-month residential programme focusing on developing visionary leadership skills.

Integrative capstone simulation provides a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape.

National immersion module and experiential learning module on leadership competency development.

International immersion for global exposure.

Opportunities to forge strong connections with alumni networks and industry leaders.

Engaging with industry leaders through guest lectures.

The teaching approach integrates recent research studies and international experiences, encompassing lectures, case studies, seminars, group discussions, and more.

Placements in a diverse group of companies including established players like Jio, TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, Infosys, Quantiphi, Uthbridgе, and ACT.

For more information, visit the official website.