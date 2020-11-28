Medical colleges in Himachal to reopen from December after over 8 months

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:26 IST

Medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from December, over eight months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

The teaching in medical colleges of the state was suspended in March to slow spread of the infection. Health secretary Amitabh Avasthi told media that students would have to prove that they were negative to coronavirus before attending the classes. Prior written consent of the students’ parents would also be mandatory, he added. Awasti said a three-member central team is currently on a viist to Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the situation arisen due to the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

He said a preliminary discussion between the state health authorities and the central team had taken place on Wednesday. The team is now visiting various districts and another meeting with it will be held when it will be back in Shimla on Saturday, he added.