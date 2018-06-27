Meet Jharkhand Class 12 arts topper Gaurav Ankit Kumar who wants to become a lawyer

Gaurav Ankit Kumar, a 17-year-old student of the St Xavier College in Ranchi, made his parents and teachers proud by emerging as the state topper in the Class 12 board examinations (arts) conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The son of a high court advocate, Gaurav scored an aggregate of 86.2% marks.

He bagged 431 marks out of 500, including 75 in English, 83 in Hindi, 96 in economics, 96 in geography and 81 in political science.

Excerpts from his interview with Hindustan Times:

You are the state topper in the arts stream. How did you make it?

I am getting this information from you. It is still unbelievable for me. I worked hard to score well but never thought I would become a state topper.

How much time did you devote to achieve this feat?

I don’t believe in studying in a time frame. I simply focused on the subjects that required attention. However, I did work hard and consistently.

What are your plans for the future?

I would like to pursue law and become a lawyer. I want to be a part of the country’s judicial system.

Whom do you credit with your success?

I credit my friends and family, who stood by me right from the beginning, for my success. My teachers supported me too.

What do you do during your leisure time?

I love sports. Whenever I get some time, I play badminton.