Meghalaya govt to decide on resumption of normal school classes after Nov 5: Minister

The minister said a meeting of the state’s education department and the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will take place on November 5 to discuss the matter.

education Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Shillong
Meghalaya government will take a decision on resumption of normal school classes after November 5, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

The minister said a meeting of the state’s education department and the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will take place on November 5 to discuss the matter.

“Whether selection test will be there and if not, what steps will be taken all these instructions will be given after this meeting. Decision on resuming normal class activities and other issues will be known only after November 5,” Rymbui told PTI.

Regular classroom activities for schools and other educational institutions in the state were shut since March this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and students of standard 6 and above are allowed to have a consultation with their teachers on conditions that protocols are strictly followed.

According to the minister, “consultations” with stakeholders - management committees, parents, teachers - is on at the moment.

The views given (by the stakeholders so far) are very diverse in nature. But what is important is that whatever decision we will take, it will be for the larger interest of the students in terms of education as well as health safety, the minister said.

When asked about selection tests for class 10 students, Rymbui said, following the November 5 meeting, matters related to the issue will be discussed and a decision will be taken.

