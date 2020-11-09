MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:55 IST

MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

Once the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

According to the notification, the state CET cell will announce the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.

How to check MHT CET answer key 2020 after it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the answer key link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.