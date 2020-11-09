e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released tomorrow at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MHT CET answer key 2020: Once the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET answer key 2020.
MHT CET answer key 2020.(HT file )
         

MHT CET answer key 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will release the candidates’ response sheets, question paper and answer keys for MHT CET 2020 examination on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on its official website.

Once the answer key are released, candidates who have appeared in the MHT CET 2020 examination will be able to check the answer key online at mahacet.org.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 12, 2020.

According to the notification, the state CET cell will announce the results of MHT CET 2020 examination on or before November 28, 2020.

How to check MHT CET answer key 2020 after it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the answer key link that will be flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

tags
top news
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi, Haryana allows limited use
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat…: Sena’s jibe at ‘losing’ NDA in Bihar
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
What Kamala Harris’s ‘chitti’ said about the US vice president-elect
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
Indians’ H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump’s immigration orders
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In