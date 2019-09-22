Moti Lal Nehru Medical College Allahabad panel fails to find records of deceased at SRNH

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:22 IST

A four-member committee formed by Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) administration to probe into allegations that a poor man was denied an ambulance for taking the body of his wife home, has found no records of the man’s wife being treated at the hospital. The woman reportedly breathed her last at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH).

A communiqué issued by MLNMC Principal SP Singh, reads that the committee looked into all records of all wards of the hospital but could not find the name of the deceased.

Allegations were made that Sona Devi, wife of one Kallu of Dharkkaran locality of Shankargarh, who was admitted to SRN Hospital on Wednesday night, after she had a boil in her head, died on Thursday.

It is alleged that Kallu was turned out of the hospital with his wife’s body and all his requests to provide an ambulance to take her body to Shankargarh fell on deaf ears.

This forced Kallu, a junk dealer, to take his wife’s body in the trolley rickshaw, back home to Shankargarh area, around 45 kilometers from SRN hospital.

The MLNMC principal stated that in accordance with the CM’s directives, he had directed the chief medical superintendent of SRNH to provide an ambulance to carry the body of anyone who died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The communique stated that Gautam Kumar had been made in-charge of the ambulance.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 17:22 IST