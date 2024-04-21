MP Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE 10th, 12th results date, time awaited, updates here

MP Board Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 likely soon. All the appeared candidates can check the MPBSE results for Class 10, 12 on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in....Read More

Sources, while speaking to HT Digital, have said that MP Board Result 2024 for the 10th and 12th will be declared after April 20, 2024.

MPBSE will announce the date and time of MP Board 10th, 12th Result before the declaration of the same.

This year, the MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates registered for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check and more.