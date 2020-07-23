e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MP Board 12th Result 2020: Websites to check Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Websites to check Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Once the results are declared, students of class 12 who have appeared in the MPBSE 12th exam will be able to check MP Class 12 results online at our HT Portal.

education Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindusta Times, New Delhi
MP Board 12th Result 2020
MP Board 12th Result 2020
         

MP Board 12th Result 2020: After the declaration of Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will now announce the MP Class 12th results.

Once the results are declared, students of class 12 who have appeared in the MPBSE 12th exam will be able to check MP Class 12 results online at our HT Portal. Hindustan Times has partnered with the MPBSE to show class 12th results on our result portal.

How to check MP board 12th Result 2020 on HT Portal after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

MP Board 12th Result 2020 can be checked online on various websites. Here’s the list of websites to check MP Board 12th Results: 

mpbse results.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, and hindi.news18.com.

Click here to get your MP Board Result 2020 (after it is declared)

HT will also send an SMS alert to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the MPBSE Class 12th results.

Follow these steps to register for result alert:

1. Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

2. Click on Exam Results tab given on the top

3. Select MP Board tab

4. Click on MP Board 12th Result tab

5. A login page will appear on the screen

6. Key in your Name, Phone number, and email ID on which you want to receive the result notification and submit.

After the results are declared, students can check their MP board class 12 results online at mpbse.nic.in.

How to check Results on the official website:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In