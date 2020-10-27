e-paper
MP PAT admit card 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

MP PAT admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Pre Agriculture Test can download their admit card online at peb.mp.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP PAT admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

MP PAT admit card 2020: The Professional Examination Board, Bhopal has released the admit card for Pre Agriculture Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Pre-Agriculture Test can download their admit card online at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidate are advised to bring original Photo-Id to enter in the respective examination centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI.

Candidates should also bring a copy of their hall tickets to the respective examination hall or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download MP PAT admit card 2020.

How to download MP PAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Test Admit card- Pre_Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2020” appearing under the Latest Updates section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MP PAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

