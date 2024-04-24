Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    MP 10th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE to declare Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results soon, get link

    Apr 24, 2024 12:44 PM IST
    MP 10th Board Result 2024 Live: MPBSE Class 10 results releasing today. Check results on HT Portal. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    MP 10th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE to declare Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results soon, get link
    MP 10th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE to declare Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results soon, get link

    MP 10th Board Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP 10th Board Result 2024 on April 24, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates can check the MP 10th Board Result on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in. ...Read More

    Apart from the official websites, the result for MP Board Class 10 can also be checked HT Portal Education page. 

    This year MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 24, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    MP Board class 10th Result: Check on HT Portal 

    MP Board class 10th Result will be announced soon. The direct link to check Class 10, 12 results will also be available on HT Portal along with the official websites. The link will be available here once results are announced.

    Apr 24, 2024 12:43 PM IST

    MP Board 10th Result: Websites to check for scores 

    mpresults.nic.in

    mpbse.nic.in

    mpbse.mponline.gov.in

    Apr 24, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    MP 10th Board Result 2024: How to check MPBSE Matric scores? 

    Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or MP results at mpresults.nic.in. 

    Click on MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

     

    Apr 24, 2024 12:33 PM IST

    MP 10th Board Result: Where to check 

    Candidates can check the MP 10th Board Result on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in.

    Apr 24, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    MP 10th Board Result 2024 Live: Date and time 

    MP 10th Board Result 2024 Date: April 24, 2024

    MP 10th Board Result 2024 Time: 4 pm

    News education MP 10th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE to declare Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results soon, get link
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes