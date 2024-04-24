MP 10th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE to declare Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results soon, get link
MP 10th Board Result 2024 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP 10th Board Result 2024 on April 24, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates can check the MP 10th Board Result on the official website of MP results at mpresults.nic.in. The result link can also be checked on MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in. ...Read More
Apart from the official websites, the result for MP Board Class 10 can also be checked HT Portal Education page.
This year MPBSE Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Around 16 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on MP Board Result 2024 date, time, direct link, how to check and more.
MP Board class 10th Result: Check on HT Portal
MP Board class 10th Result will be announced soon. The direct link to check Class 10, 12 results will also be available on HT Portal along with the official websites. The link will be available here once results are announced.
MP Board 10th Result: Websites to check for scores
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.nic.in
mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MP 10th Board Result 2024: How to check MPBSE Matric scores?
Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or MP results at mpresults.nic.in.
Click on MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MP 10th Board Result: Where to check
