MP 10th Result 2024 Live: MPBSE to declare Madhya Pradesh Class 10 results soon, get link

Apr 24, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in or MP results at mpresults.nic.in.

Click on MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.