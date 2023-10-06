News / Education / MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 notification released: Application process to begin from Oct 8

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 notification released: Application process to begin from Oct 8

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 06, 2023 01:10 PM IST

MPPSC releases notification for State Forest Service Exam 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2023 today, October 6. According to the notification, the application process will commence on October 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 2. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Application process for MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2023 begins on October 18
Application process for MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2023 begins on October 18

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application from October 18 to November 4. Candidates have to pay 50 per correction.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The State Forest Services 2023 examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 17, 2023, in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. The admit cards for the SFS 2023 will be released on December 8.

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 recruitment process: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 139 vacancies of which 13 posts are for the Assistant Forest Conservator and 126 posts are for the Forest ranger.

MPPSC State Forest Services 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years for the post of Assistant Forest Conservator.

For the post of forest ranger, the candidates should be between the age of 21 to 33 years.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out