Aug 12, 2019-Monday
Monday, Aug 12, 2019

MPSC Group B main exam answer key for Maharashtra Subordinate Services released at mpsc.gov.in

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for Maharashtra subordinate service group B main exam. MPSC has released the answer keys for both, paper 1 and 2 on its official website mpsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:37 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPSC Group B  Main exam answer keys out
MPSC Group B  Main exam answer keys out(HT File)
         

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for Maharashtra subordinate service group B main exam. MPSC has released the answer keys for both, paper 1 and 2 on its official website mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the answer keys before August 13 for paper 1 and August 16 for paper 2.

How to check MPSC answer key:

Visit the official website of the MPSC.

The homepage will have all the latest announcement

Click on the notice dated August 9 that reads ‘Maharashtra Subordinate Service Group B main exam first answer key’

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 08:37 IST

