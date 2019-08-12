New Delhi -°C
Monday, Aug 12, 2019
MPSC Group B main exam answer key for Maharashtra Subordinate Services released at mpsc.gov.in
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for Maharashtra subordinate service group B main exam. MPSC has released the answer keys for both, paper 1 and 2 on its official website mpsc.gov.in.education Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for Maharashtra subordinate service group B main exam. MPSC has released the answer keys for both, paper 1 and 2 on its official website mpsc.gov.in.
Candidates can raise objection against the answer keys before August 13 for paper 1 and August 16 for paper 2.
How to check MPSC answer key:
Visit the official website of the MPSC.
The homepage will have all the latest announcement
Click on the notice dated August 9 that reads ‘Maharashtra Subordinate Service Group B main exam first answer key’
The answer key will appear on the screen
Download and take its print out.
First Published: Aug 12, 2019 08:37 IST
tags
more from education