MPSC Recruitment 2022: 800 Group B Subordinate Services posts on offer

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) officers. The application process will begin from Saturday, June 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

The last date for the submission of application form is July 15. The MPSC Group B preliminary test for 2022 will take place on October 8 at 37 district centres in Maharashtra.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies out of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹394 for open category candidate and ₹294 for the reserved category candidates.

For more details candidates are advised to read the official notification here.