MPTET 2020: Primary School TET registration to begin today at peb.mp.gov.in, check details here

As per the advertisement released on the official website, the application process will begin from January 6 to 20, 2020. Read on to know more...

Jan 06, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPTET 2020.
MPTET 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board will begin the online registration for the primary school teacher eligibility test 2020 today, January 6, 2020. As per the advertisement released on the official website, the application process will begin from January 6 to 20, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the test can apply online at peb.mp.gov.in as soon as the process begins.

The candidates who have applied for MP TET 2020 can make corrections in their submitted online applications until January 25, 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

